Keel Infrastructure announced that it had closed its offering of $458 million of convertible senior notes due 2032.

Last week, the company increased the deal size from the initial $350 million offering due to increased institutional demand.

The company said that the sale would improve its liquidity to advance its Panther Creek, Sharon, and Moses Lake projects through the leasing phase.

Meanwhile, retail investors on Stocktwits actively discussed the potential for hyperscaler lease announcements following the deal closure.

Shares of Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) edged higher in the overnight session on Tuesday, reversing a day in the red, after the company announced that it had closed its offering of $458 million of convertible senior notes due 2032.

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The deal included the full exercise of the $58 million option granted to the initial purchasers of the convertible notes, it said.

Last week, the company increased the deal size from the initial $350 million offering due to increased institutional demand. Meanwhile, retail investors actively discussed the potential for hyperscaler lease announcements, with its Panther Creek, Sharon, and Moses Lake sites being viewed as critical growth catalysts.

Deal Contours

The digital and energy infrastructure company said that the sale would improve its liquidity and that the existing cash resources would be sufficient to advance its Panther Creek, Sharon, and Moses Lake projects through the leasing phase.

The convertible notes offering is primarily intended to provide additional financial flexibility for strategic investments across its development portfolio.

Formerly Bitfarms, the company has recently pivoted its business focus from Bitcoin mining to High-Performance Computing (HPC) and AI data centers.

Keel is developing three AI-focused data center projects: the 18 MW Moses Lake pilot campus in Washington; the flagship 350–500 MW Panther Creek campus in Pennsylvania with secured grid access; and the 110 MW Sharon site in Pennsylvania to support advanced AI workloads.

Keel said a portion of the proceeds from the sale was used to purchase capped call transactions, which are designed to reduce potential shareholder dilution if the convertible notes are converted into equity, up to a $11.86 share price.

The company said it expects to use the remaining funds for general corporate purposes, including securing long-lead equipment orders, backing letters of credit, and supporting the expansion or acceleration of its data center development projects.

KEEL Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KEEL was in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. Retail chatter has grown by a whopping 2277.4% over the past month, according to platform data.

One bullish user said that after the offering closes, they expect an “HPC/AI contract” to be announced this week.

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Another user said, “Moses Lake is a jewel. A diamond in the rough.”

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A third user said, “Imminent deal. Buy the dip. AI data center. Short squeeze. Target $10+.”

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KEEL stock has more than doubled in value in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<