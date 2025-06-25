These stocks are on analysts' radars due to order wins, index upgrade hopes, and positive brokerage commentary.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of their views.

KEC International

KEC International shares surged 4% on Wednesday after the company bagged fresh orders worth ₹1,236 crore for civil projects. These include high-rise residential projects from renowned real estate developers in Western India, involving the development of over 50 lakh square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities.

This is touted as the company's largest-ever order win in the building and factories segment. With the latest order win, KEC’s order intake for this year has surpassed ₹5,500 crore.

SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain advises buying KEC above ₹924, with a stop loss of ₹850. She pegged targets at ₹951, ₹979, and ₹1050 by August end.

The stock has rallied over 13% in the last one month.

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo)

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) is the other stock trending on analysts’ radar. Indigo, along with BSE, may soon join the Nifty 50, replacing Indusind and Hero MotoCorp from September.

Analyst Ketan Mittal observed that the stock is in a bull run amidst rising business share month on month (MoM), controlled crude prices, and an overall expansion on global routes. He expects Indigo to cross its all-time high of ₹5,700 in the next few trading sessions, which, once breached, could trigger a rally towards ₹6,000.

The stock has rallied over 12% in the last three months.

Coforge

A midcap IT firm, Coforge, is the next pick from the SEBI-registered firm, Financial Independence. They advised buying this stock only above ₹1,890, adding that cash levels can be purchased in F&O.

Coforge has seen a few brokerage upgrades recently. Motilal Oswal (MOSL) sees 18% upside in this stock, with a target price of ₹2,220. On Wednesday, MOSL highlighted that they see Coforge as a structurally strong mid-tier player whose executable order book has set the floor for a solid FY26.

JPMorgan, a global brokerage firm, initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the stock earlier in June, designating it as their top pick within the IT sector. They have set a price target of ₹2,080, indicating a potential upside of 16%.

The stock has gained 11% in the last one month.

