KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions business won a three-year contract to continue mission-critical radio frequency engineering and modernization for a U.S. government customer.

The contract extends a government program KBR has supported for more than 40 years; financial terms were not disclosed.

KBR will deliver end-to-end manufacturing capabilities under a time-and-materials contract.

KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027.

KBR Inc's (KBR) Mission Technology Solutions business has secured a three-year U.S. government contract to provide mission-critical radio frequency engineering and modernization, extending a program the company has supported for more than 40 years.

The contract win comes as KBR prepares to spin off the business as a standalone publicly traded company, Trinzic, in January 2027.

KBR did not disclose the value of the Time and Materials (T&M) contract.

KBR To Deliver End-To-End Manufacturing Capabilities

Under the contract, KBR will deliver end-to-end manufacturing capabilities for mission-critical systems that must perform without interruption across long program lifecycles. Execution requires highly specialized precision engineering, advanced materials expertise, disciplined process control and strict compliance with defense-grade standards, according to the company.

KBR said the contract reinforces its strategic position as a trusted technology partner, combining deep mission expertise with an outcome-driven approach and rapid execution. The execution integrates engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and quality to accelerate throughput and field upgraded capabilities with Speed to Mission ImpactSM, while maintaining schedule discipline across upgrades and sustainment efforts.

Mission Technology Solutions Senior Vice President Jay Lennon said, “This award underscores the trust our customer places in KBR to help sustain and modernize mission-essential radio frequency capabilities,”

Contract Comes Ahead Of Trinzic Spin-off

This comes ahead of KBR’s planned separation of Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) into an independent publicly traded company called Trinzic. Following the spin-off, KBR shareholders are expected to benefit from ownership in two pure-play, standalone companies with increased agility and distinct, compelling investment profiles.

KBR currently expects to complete the spin-off on January 4, 2027. Trinzic is expected to launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, 18,000 employees, and a global footprint.

Recent Contract Adds To Momentum

The latest award follows several recent contracts. Earlier this month, Mission Technology Solutions won a five-year National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service contract with a $1.1 billion ceiling for the Commercial Data Program National Mesonet Program.

KBR Stock: Retail Remains Neutral

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits surrounding KBR stock remained ‘neutral’ amid low volume. The sentiment has remained subdued since late July.

Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, KBR stock has fallen 8.5%, underperforming the benchmark index S&P500, which has risen 11.9% during this period.

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