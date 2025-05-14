Orchid Research has identified strong buying interest in Kalyan Jewellers, particularly at the ₹550 strike price, with expectations of an intraday surge if the stock surpasses this level.

Kalyan Jewellers shares show strong buying interest today, specifically at the ₹550 strike price, according to Orchid Research.

The research firm said a substantial intraday price increase should the stock break past this resistance level.

At the time of writing, shares of Kalyan Jewellers were trading at ₹547.80, up by 1.79% on the day.

The activity at this strike price stands out because breaking through this resistance point could generate significant upward movement.

Beyond intraday trading opportunities, Orchid Research has also identified Kalyan Jewellers as a suitable option for swing trading.

The stock is projected to reach ₹600 shortly because it maintains its upward potential without immediate intraday movement.

According to Orchid Research, a downward correction in gold prices could trigger increased interest in the stock and support its optimistic forecast.

Orchid Research recommends that traders place a stop-loss at ₹520 to mitigate downside risk, making this stock a strong opportunity for those seeking favorable risk-reward trades.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has declined 28.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<