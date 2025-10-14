The local search platform reported a 22.5% decline in net profit, despite modest revenue growth.

Shares of Just Dial fell more than 5% on Tuesday to ₹816, on the back of weak second-quarter results.

JustDial stock reversed three straight sessions of gains and saw its biggest intra-day percentage drop since March.

Q2 Results Disappoint

The company reported a 22.5% decline in net profit to ₹119.44 crore, even as revenue rose 6.4% to ₹303.07 crore. Profit before tax also slipped 19% to ₹147.01 crore, with pressure on margins despite revenue growth. Operating performance remained steady, with EBITDA rising 6.1% to ₹87.1 crore, though the EBITDA margin edged down slightly to 28.7% from 28.8% a year earlier.

In terms of platform engagement, the firm recorded 197.7 million unique visitors during the quarter, nearly flat year-on-year but up 2.3% sequentially.

Analyst’s Take

Just Dial’s stock is holding the crucial ₹800 - ₹820 support zone even after a 22.5% drop in Q2 profit, noted SEBI-registered analyst Varunkumar Patel.

Technically, the stock is consolidating near ₹820, with a breakout above ₹880 likely to trigger the next leg higher toward ₹920 - ₹950.

However, on the downside, ₹800 is the key level to defend, and a breach could lead to a decline to ₹760 - ₹780, Patel said.

Momentum indicators remain neutral, suggesting a wait-and-watch phase until direction is confirmed through price and volume action, he added.The short-term bias hinges on the ₹800 - ₹880 band, while long-term investors may treat dips as selective accumulation opportunities.

Stock Watch

Despite the decline in stock price, retail sentiment on Stocktwits has remained ‘bullish’. It was ‘neutral’ last week.

Just Dial's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 02:00 p.m. IST on October 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Year-to-date, the stock has shed over 18% in value.

