The company said that 66% of patients with scalp psoriasis and 77% with genital psoriasis treated with investigational oral Icotrokinra achieved site-specific clear or almost clear skin at week 16.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) were in the spotlight on Friday morning after the company announced positive results from its late-stage study testing the impact of its investigational drug on plaque psoriasis.

Plaque psoriasis (PsO) is a chronic immune-mediated disease resulting in the overproduction of skin cells, which causes inflamed, scaly plaques that may be itchy or painful. Johnson & Johnson estimates that eight million Americans and more than 125 million people worldwide live with the disease.

The company said that 66% of patients with scalp psoriasis and 77% with genital psoriasis treated with investigational icotrokinra achieved site-specific clear or almost clear skin at week 16.

The study evaluated the impact of the oral drug in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with at least moderate plaque psoriasis affecting high-impact skin sites.

The company noted that Icotrokinra demonstrated a favorable safety profile in the trial.

Icotrokinra was discovered jointly by Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson company Janssen Biotech, Inc. as part of a license and collaboration agreement signed in 2017.

Johnson & Johnson retains exclusive worldwide rights to develop Icotrokinra in Phase 2 clinical trials and beyond, and to commercialize compounds derived from the research.

Icotrokinra is also being studied in treating active psoriatic arthritis and moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Johnson & Johnson stayed unmoved within ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

JNJ's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:24 a.m. ET on May 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

JNJ stock is up by about 8% this year and nearly 4% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<