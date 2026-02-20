Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that DePuy Synthes could be valued at more than $20 billion in a sale.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares jumped 1% on Thursday following reports that the company is eyeing a potential sale of its orthopedics segment.

Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that DePuy Synthes could be valued at more than $20 billion in a sale. The drugmaker has been planning to separate the unit.

JNJ is expected to meet possible buyers in the coming weeks with documents and financials it is putting together, the report added.

