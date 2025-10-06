The scheme carries a low expense ratio of 0.50% and requires a minimum investment of ₹500

The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO, India’s first AI-human managed flexi-cap scheme, was launched on September 23 by BlackRock in partnership with Jio Financial Services. It is scheduled to close for subscription on October 7.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Available only in the growth option, the scheme carries a low expense ratio of 0.50% and requires a minimum investment of ₹500, which can be made through SIP or a lump-sum mode via the Reliance Jio platform. There is no exit load, allowing investors to redeem units at any time after allotment.

The AI-human management model uses data analytics to help fund managers rebalance portfolios across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments. This rule-based, data-driven approach aims to enhance returns by reducing emotional biases in investment decisions.

The fund is managed by Tanvi Kacheria and Sunil Chaudhary and is benchmarked to the Nifty 500 TRI.

According to reports, the fund suits investors with a high-risk appetite as it provides broad exposure across market capitalisations and employs a data-driven, rule-based investment approach. However, they also recommend a calibrated approach given its new AI-led structure.