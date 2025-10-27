Trian Fund Management said it beneficially owns 20.4% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Janus Henderson.

Trian Fund Management, Nelson Peltz’s asset management firm, said that the company, along with General Catalyst Group Management, has submitted a non-binding proposal to buy the rest of Janus Henderson Group (JHG) that it does not own for $46.00 per share in cash.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

U.S.-listed shares of Janus Henderson jumped 15% in premarket trading on Monday. Trian said that, pursuant to the proposal, a newly formed entity on behalf of General Catalyst and Trian Fund would acquire all of the shares of Janus Henderson not currently owned by Trian.

Trian said it beneficially owns 20.4% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Janus Henderson.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<