JetBlue (JBLU) announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with Amazon’s (AMZN) Project Kuiper, an advanced low-Earth-orbit satellite broadband network, to bring faster and more reliable connectivity to its onboard Wi-Fi, known as Fly-Fi.

The company launched Fly-Fi in 2013 and will begin introducing Project Kuiper’s cutting-edge technology on a portion of its fleet in 2027.

