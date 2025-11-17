Project Prometheus will focus on engineering and manufacturing in three sectors: computing, aerospace, and automobiles.

Jeff Bezos will reportedly lead a new AI startup, Project Prometheus, with the Amazon founder in the driver’s seat as the company’s co-CEO.

According to a report by the New York Times, Project Prometheus will focus on engineering and manufacturing in three sectors: computing, aerospace, and automobiles.

This will mark a return to a formal operational role for Bezos, following his step down as Amazon’s CEO in 2021. Although he is also involved in his space startup, Blue Origin, Bezos is listed as the company’s founder, while Dave Limp serves as the CEO.

