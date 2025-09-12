The analyst said stretched valuations, thin margins and heavy finance costs keep near-term risks elevated.

Shares of JBM Auto surged nearly 11% after the company announced it had secured $100 million in long-term capital from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to fund the rollout of electric buses across Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat.

The company said the deal marks IFC’s first capital investment in the e-bus sector in Asia and its largest globally, underscoring rising interest in sustainable urban mobility projects.

Boost To E-Bus Deployment

The funding is expected to accelerate e-bus deployment and boost JBM’s positioning in sustainable mobility solutions.

The company, an auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM), said it has already been deploying zero-emission public transport systems across several Indian cities as well as internationally in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Analyst View

SEBI-registered platform Front Wave Research said the IFC deal is a “big vote of confidence” in JBM Auto’s credibility and execution.

The firm noted that OEM buses now account for approximately 31% of revenue, up from 25% the previous year, reflecting a clear shift toward electric mobility.

It also pointed out that JBM Auto has more than 11,000 buses under execution with an annual capacity of 20,000 units, supported by government schemes such as the Prime Minister’s e-bus program and the Payment Security Mechanism.

Valuations, Risks And Technical Levels

Front Wave Research flagged risks including stretched valuations of around 80x price-to-earnings and 26x EV/EBITDA, thin margins, and high finance costs of ₹66 crore in the quarter. Execution and policy support remain critical, it said.

On technicals, the firm highlighted the ₹665–700 zone, which coincides with the 200-day moving average, as a key level to watch. A decisive close above will flip the trend and trigger the next leg of the rally.

The firm concluded that JBM Auto is a “high-growth, high-risk play” best suited for patient investors with a three- to five-year horizon on EV adoption.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

JBM Auto’s stock has declined 10.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<