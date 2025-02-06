Janus Henderson Stock Heads Toward Record Highs After JPMorgan Upgrade, Price Target Hike: But Retail’s Extremely Bearish

Janus Henderson reported a 24.6% rise in its fourth-quarter (Q4) net profit at $708.3 million compared to a Wall Street estimate of $677.56 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.07 versus an analyst estimate of $0.95.

Janus Henderson Stock Heads Toward Record Highs After JPMorgan Upgrade, Price Target Hike: But Retail’s Extremely Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 1:17 AM IST

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) rose nearly 4% on Wednesday and are on their way toward record highs after upgraded the stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ and raised the price target to $53 from $44, following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release.

According to a CNBC report, JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington expressed confidence in Janus Henderson CEO Ali Dibadj’s initiatives to upgrade and refocus the firm to increase its market share and take advantage of its strong balance sheet.

“We see Janus as the turnaround story in traditional asset management,” Worthington stated, according to the report. “The difference between Janus and peers that are pursuing a similar strategy is that Janus’s core business has better performance, and [management] is being more innovative around growth priorities.”

Janus Henderson reported a 24.6% rise in its fourth-quarter (Q4) net profit at $708.3 million compared to a Wall Street estimate of $677.56 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.07 versus an analyst estimate of $0.95.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) increased 13% year over year to $378.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Its fourth quarter 2024 net inflows stood at $3.3 billion, resulting in $2.4 billion of net inflows in 2024.

The JPMorgan analyst noted that the company is on its way toward sustainable organic growth, and its recent earnings show it can win more businesses.

“While we still envision a period of heightened flows risk and a long road ahead in the transformation journey, we acknowledge the early progress in the strategic initiatives, and we have increasing confidence in the management team’s ability for continued successful execution,” Worthington said, according to the report.

Despite the positive analyst take, retail sentiment on Stocktwits dipped into the ‘extremely bearish’ territory. 

JHG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:58 p.m. ET on Feb. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits JHG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:58 p.m. ET on Feb. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Notably, other analysts have also raised their price targets on JHG. According to TheFly, Evercore ISI raised the firm's price target on the stock to $49 from $46 while keeping an ‘In Line’ rating on the shares.

Janus Henderson stock gained nearly 6% in 2025 and has risen over 52% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Retail Bearish On Apple As Stock Retreats Amid Rumors Of China Probing App Store Policies

Retail Bearish On Apple As Stock Retreats Amid Rumors Of China Probing App Store Policies

Crypto Majors Free Fall Despite FDIC’s Easing Stance on Banks As Trump’s ‘Tariff Pause’ Optimism Fades: Retail’s Losing Confidence

Crypto Majors Free Fall Despite FDIC’s Easing Stance on Banks As Trump’s ‘Tariff Pause’ Optimism Fades: Retail’s Losing Confidence

Ford Shuffles Key Leadership Ahead Of Q4 Results, Anxious Retail Keeps Eye On Trump’s Effect

Ford Shuffles Key Leadership Ahead Of Q4 Results, Anxious Retail Keeps Eye On Trump’s Effect

Apple Supplier Cirrus Logic Stock Jumps As Wall Street Gets Bullish On ‘Solid’ Q3 Earnings, ‘Healthy’ Guidance: Retail Remains Bullish

Apple Supplier Cirrus Logic Stock Jumps As Wall Street Gets Bullish On ‘Solid’ Q3 Earnings, ‘Healthy’ Guidance: Retail Remains Bullish

MicroStrategy Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Uneasy Amid BTC Downtrend

MicroStrategy Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Uneasy Amid BTC Downtrend

Recent Stories

WWE wealth showdown: John Cena vs Roman Reigns net worth HRD

WWE wealth showdown: John Cena vs Roman Reigns net worth

Retail Bearish On Apple As Stock Retreats Amid Rumors Of China Probing App Store Policies

Retail Bearish On Apple As Stock Retreats Amid Rumors Of China Probing App Store Policies

Crypto Majors Free Fall Despite FDIC’s Easing Stance on Banks As Trump’s ‘Tariff Pause’ Optimism Fades: Retail’s Losing Confidence

Crypto Majors Free Fall Despite FDIC’s Easing Stance on Banks As Trump’s ‘Tariff Pause’ Optimism Fades: Retail’s Losing Confidence

Ford Shuffles Key Leadership Ahead Of Q4 Results, Anxious Retail Keeps Eye On Trump’s Effect

Ford Shuffles Key Leadership Ahead Of Q4 Results, Anxious Retail Keeps Eye On Trump’s Effect

Apple Supplier Cirrus Logic Stock Jumps As Wall Street Gets Bullish On ‘Solid’ Q3 Earnings, ‘Healthy’ Guidance: Retail Remains Bullish

Apple Supplier Cirrus Logic Stock Jumps As Wall Street Gets Bullish On ‘Solid’ Q3 Earnings, ‘Healthy’ Guidance: Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon