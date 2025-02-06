Janus Henderson Stock Heads Toward Record Highs After JPMorgan Upgrade, Price Target Hike: But Retail’s Extremely Bearish

Janus Henderson reported a 24.6% rise in its fourth-quarter (Q4) net profit at $708.3 million compared to a Wall Street estimate of $677.56 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.07 versus an analyst estimate of $0.95.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) rose nearly 4% on Wednesday and are on their way toward record highs after upgraded the stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ and raised the price target to $53 from $44, following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release.

According to a CNBC report, JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington expressed confidence in Janus Henderson CEO Ali Dibadj’s initiatives to upgrade and refocus the firm to increase its market share and take advantage of its strong balance sheet.

“We see Janus as the turnaround story in traditional asset management,” Worthington stated, according to the report. “The difference between Janus and peers that are pursuing a similar strategy is that Janus’s core business has better performance, and [management] is being more innovative around growth priorities.”

The company’s assets under management (AUM) increased 13% year over year to $378.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Its fourth quarter 2024 net inflows stood at $3.3 billion, resulting in $2.4 billion of net inflows in 2024.

The JPMorgan analyst noted that the company is on its way toward sustainable organic growth, and its recent earnings show it can win more businesses.

“While we still envision a period of heightened flows risk and a long road ahead in the transformation journey, we acknowledge the early progress in the strategic initiatives, and we have increasing confidence in the management team’s ability for continued successful execution,” Worthington said, according to the report.



Despite the positive analyst take, retail sentiment on Stocktwits dipped into the ‘extremely bearish’ territory.

JHG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:58 p.m. ET on Feb. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Notably, other analysts have also raised their price targets on JHG. According to TheFly, Evercore ISI raised the firm's price target on the stock to $49 from $46 while keeping an ‘In Line’ rating on the shares.

Janus Henderson stock gained nearly 6% in 2025 and has risen over 52% over the past year.

