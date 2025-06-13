U.K.’s Prime Minister Kier Starmer said the country was not involved in Israel's military action but declined to say whether Britain would help defend Israel if Iran retaliates.

The Pentagon has reportedly redirected two U.S. Navy destroyers to the Eastern Mediterranean as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran.

According to a report by Politico, the warships were already stationed in the region and are being repositioned to bolster the U.S.’s defenses against any potential Iranian retaliation.

U.S. defense officials said the vessels will help protect against cruise and ballistic missile threats aimed at American and allied forces.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's campaign targets Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure and would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat." Israel has reportedly planned out its operations on Iran for 14 days.

President Donald Trump also warned Iran on Friday morning to accept a nuclear agreement or face further military action.

"There is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Tehran must make a deal "before it is too late."

This comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday that the U.K. has “grave concerns” about Iran’s nuclear program and backed Israel’s right to self-defense.

"We’ve long held concerns, grave concerns, about Iran’s nuclear program, and we absolutely recognize Israel’s right to self-defense," Starmer told Bloomberg News on Friday, following a call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"But I’m very concerned about the escalation of this situation, which is why, along with Germany and France, we’re really clear that de-escalation is what is needed here."

Starmer said the U.K. was not involved in Israel's military action but declined to say whether Britain would help defend Israel if Iran retaliates. He also confirmed plans to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day.

"It is important that we consider what other options we have," Starmer added. "We’re being very clear in our messaging on this, our coordination on this, and our willingness to take action such as sanctioning."

The broader markets were trending lower in morning trade on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) fell around 0.42%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) dropped 0.45%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) tumbled by nearly 1%.

This marks the third major flare-up between Israel and Iran in just over a year and comes amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.

