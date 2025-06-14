Of all the error reports, 70% faced issues with the Robinhood app, 17% reported login problems, while 14% said they had troubles with the website.

Popular stock trading app Robinhood appears to be facing issues, with several users reporting that the app is “broken.”

According to Ookla’s service tracker, Downdetector, error reports for the Robinhood app experienced a significant surge on Friday, coinciding with the benchmark indices' decline amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Of all the error reports, 70% reported issues with the Robinhood app, 17% experienced login problems, while 14% encountered troubles with the website.

Users expressed frustration that they are unable to trade due to Robinhood’s issues, with one saying, “This costs me money!”

Another user reported losing $600 in unrealized gains, while one user stated that the Robinhood Legends chart is frozen.

Users also took to social media to report issues with the Robinhood app.

“What in the hell is going on this week??!?! Robinhood is down now,” said one user.

Another user said that the Robinhood app was running slow, and then it logged them out. The user was then asked to verify their banking details, they said.

Several other users reported that Robinhood was lagging for them, while some reported issues with data loading in the app.

Many reported that they were unable to exit their positions, leading to potential monetary losses.

The official Robinhood support account on X responded to several users reporting issues with the app, asking those affected to send a message.

“We'd love to help you with this. Please send us a DM and we’ll jump on it right away,” the company said in one of its responses to users reporting issues with the app.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<