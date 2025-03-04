Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

The company's follower count on Stocktwits jumped nearly 20%, while message volume surged by over 6,000% by the end of Monday's session.

Healthcare technology firm Aclarion Inc.'s (ACON) stock surged nearly 127% on Monday, marking its best single-day gain since going public in 2022.

The surge followed news that Aclarion has entered into a commercial agreement with Scripps Health, bringing its Nociscan technology — a noninvasive tool that helps physicians personalize treatment for chronic lower back pain — to Scripps' network of doctors in San Diego, California.

Aclarion says the deal will allow Scripps physicians to better differentiate between painful and non-painful lumbar discs using magnetic resonance spectroscopy and advanced signal processing.

While the partnership's financial terms were not disclosed, the news generated widespread enthusiasm among retail traders, driving a dramatic surge in trading activity and online discussions.

Investor chatter on Stocktwits turned sharply bullish in response to the announcement. The company's follower count on the platform jumped nearly 20%, while message volume surged by over 6,000% by the end of Monday's session.

A Stocktwits poll found that 41% of more than 1,100 retail traders view the partnership as a "game-changer," while 32% describe it as "short-term hype, long-term unknown." The remaining see it as a "liquidity event" or too early to make a definitive judgment.

Retail traders debated the deal's broader implications, with one suggesting that it could make Aclarion a potential acquisition target for major medical technology firms.

One user speculated that a buyout by a company like Medtronic could send the stock significantly higher, while another dismissed concerns about potential dilution, predicting a run to $10–$20.

Aclarion, which has a market capitalization of just $7.7 million, remains an early-stage company that has yet to generate revenue.

Short interest on the stock has jumped from 11.8% at the start of 2025 to 24.2% by the end of last week, according to Koyfin.

Following Monday's rally, Aclarion shares are now up over 5% year-to-date. According to Koyfin data, only two analysts currently cover Aclarion, with one rating it a 'Buy' and the other a 'Hold.'

The stock was seeing heavy profit-taking in Monday's after-hours trading, falling over 14%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos