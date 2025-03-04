Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

The company's follower count on Stocktwits jumped nearly 20%, while message volume surged by over 6,000% by the end of Monday's session.

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 4, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Healthcare technology firm Aclarion Inc.'s (ACON) stock surged nearly 127% on Monday, marking its best single-day gain since going public in 2022. 

The surge followed news that Aclarion has entered into a commercial agreement with Scripps Health, bringing its Nociscan technology — a noninvasive tool that helps physicians personalize treatment for chronic lower back pain — to Scripps' network of doctors in San Diego, California.

Aclarion says the deal will allow Scripps physicians to better differentiate between painful and non-painful lumbar discs using magnetic resonance spectroscopy and advanced signal processing. 

While the partnership's financial terms were not disclosed, the news generated widespread enthusiasm among retail traders, driving a dramatic surge in trading activity and online discussions.

Investor chatter on Stocktwits turned sharply bullish in response to the announcement. The company's follower count on the platform jumped nearly 20%, while message volume surged by over 6,000% by the end of Monday's session.

A Stocktwits poll found that 41% of more than 1,100 retail traders view the partnership as a "game-changer," while 32% describe it as "short-term hype, long-term unknown." The remaining see it as a "liquidity event" or too early to make a definitive judgment.

Retail traders debated the deal's broader implications, with one suggesting that it could make Aclarion a potential acquisition target for major medical technology firms. 

One user speculated that a buyout by a company like Medtronic could send the stock significantly higher, while another dismissed concerns about potential dilution, predicting a run to $10–$20.

Aclarion, which has a market capitalization of just $7.7 million, remains an early-stage company that has yet to generate revenue. 

Short interest on the stock has jumped from 11.8% at the start of 2025 to 24.2% by the end of last week, according to Koyfin.

Following Monday's rally, Aclarion shares are now up over 5% year-to-date. According to Koyfin data, only two analysts currently cover Aclarion, with one rating it a 'Buy' and the other a 'Hold.'

The stock was seeing heavy profit-taking in Monday's after-hours trading, falling over 14%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Remains Morgan Stanley's Top US Auto Pick Despite Stock Slump, But Retail Rejects AI Hype And Musk’s Pitch

Tesla Remains Morgan Stanley's Top US Auto Pick Despite Stock Slump, But Retail Rejects AI Hype And Musk’s Pitch

Black Rifle Coffee Stock Slips After-Market On Q4 Revenue Decline: Retail’s Downbeat

Black Rifle Coffee Stock Slips After-Market On Q4 Revenue Decline: Retail’s Downbeat

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Nifty Sensex slip as Trump tariffs kick in; global markets under pressure AJR

Nifty, Sensex slip as Trump tariffs kick in; global markets under pressure

Recent Stories

HDFC Bank to Oil India: Best stocks for high returns in the market NTI

HDFC Bank to Oil India: 6 Best stocks for high returns in the market

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works snt

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs AJR

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon