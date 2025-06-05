The analyst said that IRFC trades near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, and recommends a ‘buy’ with a stop loss at ₹125.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) shares have been consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern for several weeks.

According to SEBI-registered research analyst Manish Kushwaha, the recent weekly candle close above the upper descending trendline indicates a potential bullish breakout.

At the time of writing, IRFC shares were trading at ₹145.24, up 0.20% on the day.

The stock is trading near ₹145, around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, which Kushwaha identifies as a key resistance area.

He noted a slight increase in volume accompanying recent green candles, suggesting early signs of strength, though confirmation would come with a sharper surge in volume.

Kushwaha recommends a ‘buy’ within the ₹147–₹148 range, setting upside targets at ₹169, ₹185, and ₹200, with a suggested stop loss at ₹125.

He added that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around 55.5, reflecting neutral to moderately bullish momentum.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has declined 3.4% so far in 2025.

