Barclays raised Iovance’s price target to $15 from $13 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, according to The Fly.

Barclays said a recent physician survey strengthened its positive view on Lifileucel

Iovance is expected to provide an update on its IOV-LUN-202 study in the fourth quarter.

The company previously said it is targeting a potential U.S. launch in the second half of 2027.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) shares have gained more than 21% over the past four sessions, and Barclays expects the rally to continue as investors await an important lung cancer update.

IOVA shares were up nearly 2% in pre-market trading and are on track to climb over $10 for the first time since November 2024.

Why Barclays Is Bullish

On Thursday, Barclays said a recent physician survey strengthened its positive view ahead of an expected fourth-quarter update from the IOV-LUN-202 study evaluating its cancer therapy Lifileucel. Barclays highlighted the durability of Lifileucel’s response as a potential differentiator.

Lifileucel is already marketed as Amtagvi for advanced melanoma, but the current study is evaluating the therapy in previously treated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Last November, Iovance said 26% of patients saw their tumors shrink or disappear, while the median duration of response could not be determined since many patients were still responding to the treatment after more than two years. Iovance said it is targeting a potential U.S. launch in the second half of 2027.

Barclays’ Target Is Significantly Higher Than Consensus Estimates

Barclays raised Iovance’s price target to $15 from $13 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, according to The Fly. The new target represents roughly 52% upside from Wednesday’s close.

Barclays’ latest target appears to be 50% higher than the consensus 12-month price target of $10, according to Koyfin data. Seven of the nine analysts covering IOVA have a ‘Buy’ rating, while two have ‘Hold.’

Pipeline Details

Beyond lung cancer, Iovance is advancing Lifileucel in soft-tissue sarcomas and endometrial cancer. It is also developing next-generation cell therapies to fight cancer, including IOV-4001 and IOV-5001.

Iovance ended June with about $304 million in cash, investments and restricted cash. The company said its available capital should fund planned operations into the second half of 2028.

Retail Bulls Eye $20

Retail sentiment surrounding IOVA on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes. IOVA was also among the top trending tickers at the time of writing.

One user said the stock’s next target is $20.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has seen sharp buying interest so far this year, surging nearly 270%.

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