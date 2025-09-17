The acquisition aims to boost IonQ’s capabilities in delivering full-spectrum quantum solutions that integrate computing, networking, and sensing.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ), a quantum computing and quantum networking company, announced plans to acquire Vector Atomic, a California-based quantum sensing technology firm, in an all-stock transaction.

IonQ stock traded over 2% higher by mid-morning on Wednesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

The stock saw a 183% increase in user message count over the last week. A bullish Stocktwits user commended the stock’s strength.

Another user highlighted the World Quantum Conference, where IonQ’s CEO is scheduled to speak.

Founded in 2018, Vector Atomic has earned over $200 million in U.S. government contracts for its advanced quantum sensors. Its technologies, ranging from rackmount optical atomic clocks to high-performance inertial navigation systems, are used in the Department of Defense’s classified X-37B orbital platform and submarine-based detection systems.

Under the agreement, all of Vector Atomic’s 76 employees will transition to IonQ. The addition is expected to accelerate IonQ’s ambitions in government and defense applications, particularly in the Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) sectors.

Additionally, IonQ received a price target hike from Benchmark to $75, up from $55, and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to TheFly. The firm expressed strong conviction in IonQ's long-term strategic direction and technological goals.

The firm believes IonQ is on track to expand its leadership in the quantum computing sector, particularly through targeted acquisitions of strategic technologies. IonQ stock has gained over 52% in 2025 and over 686% in the last 12 months.

