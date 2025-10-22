Q3 revenue climbed 23% year-over-year to $2.51 billion, led by rising procedure volumes and expanding adoption of the da Vinci 5 and Ion platforms.

GAAP EPS increased to $1.95, while non-GAAP EPS rose to $2.40, driven by higher margins and recurring revenue streams.

The company raised its 2025 outlook, projecting 17%–17.5% da Vinci procedure growth and non-GAAP gross margins of 67%–67.5%.

Surgical's stock surged nearly 17% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company reported robust third-quarter (Q3) results, fueled by revenue growth, expanding adoption of its da Vinci and Ion robotic platforms, and an upbeat full-year outlook.

At Tuesday’s close, Intuitive Surgical shares ended the regular session up 0.9% at $462.74, and then rose 17.2% to $542.11 in after-hours trading.

Earnings Review

Intuitive’s Q3 climbed 23% year-over-year to $2.51 billion, driven by higher procedure volumes and increased system placements. GAAP net income rose to $704 million ($1.95 per share) from $565 million ($1.56 per share) a year earlier. Non-GAAP net income was $867 million ($2.40 per share), up from $669 million ($1.84 per share), including a $0.12 per share tax benefit linked to U.S. tax reform and the release of unrecognized tax reserves.

Global procedures grew about 20%, led by a 19% rise in da Vinci surgeries and a 52% increase in Ion procedures. Instruments and accessories revenue rose 20% to $1.52 billion.

The company placed 427 da Vinci surgical systems in the quarter, up from 379 a year earlier, including 240 da Vinci 5 systems versus 110 last year. Ion endoluminal systems placements totaled 50 compared to 58 in the prior year. Systems revenue jumped 33% to $590 million. Intuitive’s installed base reached 10,763 da Vinci systems (up 13%) and 954 Ion systems (up 30%). The company repurchased 4 million shares for $1.92 billion and ended the quarter with $8.43 billion in cash and investments.

Growth Driven By Da Vinci 5 And Ion Adoption

CEO Dave Rosa said the company saw “continued growth in customer use and adoption of our Ion and da Vinci platforms, including da Vinci 5,” and emphasized Intuitive’s commitment to the “Quintuple Aim” of improving outcomes, patient and care team experiences, expanding access, and reducing total care costs.

Recent FDA clearances have expanded da Vinci 5’s software capabilities, including remote configuration management, Force Gauge visualization, Focus Mode with in-console video replay, and 3D model integration, all aimed at improving intraoperative awareness, according to CEO Dave Rosa during the company’s conference call.

Ion also received clearance for new workflow upgrades, adding AI-guided airway navigation and tomosynthesis integration for imaging when cone-beam CT is not available.

Outlook

Intuitive expects the da Vinci procedure growth of 17%–17.5% in 2025 and non-GAAP gross margins between 67% and 67.5%, incorporating an estimated 0.7% tariff headwind. Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected to grow 11%–13%.

Stocktwits Users See Strong Buying Momentum

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Intuitive was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 2,140% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user noted difficulty in buying Intuitive Surgical shares below $600, suggesting limited selling interest and anticipating a ‘rush of buyers’ when markets open.

Another user highlighted the company’s established robotics business, contrasting it with the experimental efforts of firms like Tesla and Amazon. They pointed out that Intuitive generates consistent revenue from its surgical systems, including substantial recurring income from maintenance contracts.

Intuitive’s stock has declined 11% so far in 2025.

