Intuitive Machines Stock Surges On $2.5M NASA Award: Retail Enthusiasm Flies High

The study contract focuses on advancing lunar logistics handling and offloading, as well as surface cargo and mobility.

First Published Jan 24, 2025, 8:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 8:58 PM IST

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) shares surged 9% on Friday after the company announced that NASA awarded a $2.5 million study contract under the agency’s Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnership (NextSTEP) Appendix R.

The space exploration company highlighted that the NextSTEP Appendix R study contract is intended to advance learning in managing everyday challenges in the lunar environment identified by NASA’s Moon to Mars architecture. The contract has a one-year performance period, expected to begin in the coming months.

Intuitive Machines said it intends to use the approximately $2.5 million award to focus on technologies related to the transportation of lunar payloads using the company’s heavy-cargo-class lunar lander, which is currently in development.

Last month, the firm secured additional contracts from NASA’s Near Space Network (NSN) for Direct-to-Earth (DTE) services.

Intuitive said both contracts were firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task orders designed to bolster NASA’s Lunar Exploration Ground Segment.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment jumped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (79/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by ‘high’ message volume.

LUNR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:59 a.m. ET on Jan. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits LUNR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:59 a.m. ET on Jan. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter on Stocktwits, however, indicated a mixed opinion on the stock.

Earlier this month, Canaccord raised the firm's price target on Intuitive Machines to $26 from $17.50 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

LUNR shares have gained over 25% year-to-date and have risen over 815% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

