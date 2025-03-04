Intrepid Potash Stock Falls On Q4 Earnings Miss, Retail Turns Extremely Bearish

Intrepid Potash reported a loss of $0.11 per share, significantly higher than an estimated loss of $0.04 per share. The company posted a loss of $0.41 per share during the same period from a year earlier.

Intrepid Potash Stock Falls On Q4 Earnings Miss, Retail Turns Extremely Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Shares of Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) fell by over 5.5% in Monday’s regular trading and extended the decline in the after-market session after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings missed Wall Street estimates.

Intrepid Potash reported a loss of $0.11 per share, significantly worse than an estimated loss of $0.04 per share. The company posted a loss of $0.41 per share a year earlier.

The Denver, Colorado-based fertilizer manufacturer reported revenue of $55.8 million, notably higher than a forecast of $50.35 million.

Data from Stocktwits shows that the company missed earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while it has surpassed expectations in all of those quarters.

“When I joined in December, my primary directive was clear: ensure we deliver on the previously established strategic priorities that will position Intrepid for long-term success,” said CEO Kevin Crutchfield.

Despite the higher-than-expected loss per share, Crutchfield expressed optimism about the company’s prospects.

“Over the past five months, key crops have rallied higher from their August lows, while potash prices have started to move higher due to the balanced global potash supply fundamentals and strong in-season demand during spring application.”

Retail investors did not share the optimism, with the sentiment on Stocktwits cratering to enter the ‘extremely bearish’ (12/100) territory.

IPI retail sentiment.jpg IPI sentiment and message volume March 4, 2025, as of 2 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, one user struck a different note, saying that tariffs could be helpful.

Intrepid’s stock has gained over 12% year-to-date and nearly 17% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dave Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

Dave Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

Walgreens Stock Jumps After-Hours On Report Of $10B Buyout By Sycamore, Retail Feverishly Weighs Fair Price

Walgreens Stock Jumps After-Hours On Report Of $10B Buyout By Sycamore, Retail Feverishly Weighs Fair Price

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Sinks As Q4 Revenue Plunges 30%, But Retail Clings To Profit Swing

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Sinks As Q4 Revenue Plunges 30%, But Retail Clings To Profit Swing

Okta Stock Rips Aftermarket On Q4 Beat, Better-Than-Expected Guidance: Retail Sentiment Soars

Okta Stock Rips Aftermarket On Q4 Beat, Better-Than-Expected Guidance: Retail Sentiment Soars

New Fortress Energy Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Optimism Grows

New Fortress Energy Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Optimism Grows

Recent Stories

10 empowering ways to celebrate International Women's Day at office SRI

10 empowering ways to celebrate International Women's Day at office

PHOTOS Manushi Chhillar's elegant light saree looks you can try gcw

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar's elegant light saree looks you can try

Deva OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller film online NTI

Deva OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller film online

Dave Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

Dave Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

Walgreens Stock Jumps After-Hours On Report Of $10B Buyout By Sycamore, Retail Feverishly Weighs Fair Price

Walgreens Stock Jumps After-Hours On Report Of $10B Buyout By Sycamore, Retail Feverishly Weighs Fair Price

Recent Videos

'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

Video Icon
IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon