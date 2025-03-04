Intrepid Potash Stock Falls On Q4 Earnings Miss, Retail Turns Extremely Bearish

Intrepid Potash reported a loss of $0.11 per share, significantly higher than an estimated loss of $0.04 per share. The company posted a loss of $0.41 per share during the same period from a year earlier.

Shares of Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) fell by over 5.5% in Monday’s regular trading and extended the decline in the after-market session after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings missed Wall Street estimates.

Intrepid Potash reported a loss of $0.11 per share, significantly worse than an estimated loss of $0.04 per share. The company posted a loss of $0.41 per share a year earlier.

The Denver, Colorado-based fertilizer manufacturer reported revenue of $55.8 million, notably higher than a forecast of $50.35 million.

Data from Stocktwits shows that the company missed earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while it has surpassed expectations in all of those quarters.

“When I joined in December, my primary directive was clear: ensure we deliver on the previously established strategic priorities that will position Intrepid for long-term success,” said CEO Kevin Crutchfield.

Despite the higher-than-expected loss per share, Crutchfield expressed optimism about the company’s prospects.

“Over the past five months, key crops have rallied higher from their August lows, while potash prices have started to move higher due to the balanced global potash supply fundamentals and strong in-season demand during spring application.”

Retail investors did not share the optimism, with the sentiment on Stocktwits cratering to enter the ‘extremely bearish’ (12/100) territory.

IPI sentiment and message volume March 4, 2025, as of 2 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, one user struck a different note, saying that tariffs could be helpful.

Intrepid’s stock has gained over 12% year-to-date and nearly 17% over the past year.

