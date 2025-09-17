SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, International Motors, LLC (International) announces the launch of customer fleet trials using second-generation autonomous vehicles, marking a significant step forward in the company’s autonomous program.

In partnership with PlusAI, International will start piloting its autonomous on-highway tractor along the Interstate-35 corridor between Laredo and Dallas with select fleet operators. The fleet trials will be managed from International’s autonomous hub in San Antonio, ensuring close collaboration with customers and a deeper understanding of real-world applications.

The second-generation autonomous tractor features an updated sensor suite and computer which has been factory installed on an International® LT® Series powered by the S13® Integrated Powertrain and the latest generation AI-based SuperDrive™ autonomous driving software from PlusAI.

Trained directly from real-world driving data, SuperDrive is built on end-to-end AI models that make it easily adaptable to new routes, geographies, and driving conditions. The multimodal sensor kit combines imaging radar, lidar, and strategically placed cameras around the vehicle. With 360-degree vision, these technologies deliver precise and efficient autonomous operation while prioritizing safety and reliability.

“This pilot program is a big step toward seamless digital operations that are designed to deliver an exceptional customer experience,” said Tobias Glitterstam, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. “By working hand-in-hand with our customers, we are proving the commercial viability of autonomous technologies and providing innovative solutions that improve safety, efficiency, and the bottom line.”

Collaborative Innovation to Meet Industry Demand

As part of broader efforts to drive the future of road freight, International and PlusAI are working to bring scalable, factory-installed autonomous solutions to the transportation industry. The collaboration builds on a shared commitment to creating hardware and software solutions that are both technologically advanced and commercially viable for hub-to-hub operations. The customer fleet trials represent a crucial opportunity to incorporate feedback and refine the autonomous solution.

“Deep customer collaboration is essential to understanding how autonomous systems can optimize freight routes, enhance safety, and lower operating costs,” said James Cooper, director, Autonomous Business Development. ”This shared learning will guide the roadmap for scaling autonomy across major freight hubs, beginning with key corridors like I-35.”

Setting the Stage for the Future of Freight

As the transportation industry continues to move toward an autonomous and connected future, International and its partners are laying the foundation for scalable logistics operations. By aligning innovation with customer needs, the company aims to enable safer, more efficient, and economically sustainable road freight.

With fleet trials underway, International is demonstrating its commitment to continue advancing its autonomous development tractor. The goal remains clear: transform logistics with factory-installed, autonomous vehicle solutions that seamlessly integrate into real-world freight operations.

To learn more about International autonomous vehicles in operation, visit International.com.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL

Based in Lisle, Illinois, International Motors, LLC* creates solutions that deliver greater uptime and productivity to our customers throughout the full operation of our commercial vehicles. We build International® trucks and engines and IC Bus™ school and commercial buses that are as tough and as smart as the people who drive them. We also develop Fleetrite® aftermarket parts. In everything we do, our vision is to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility to create the cleaner, safer world we all deserve. As of 2021, we joined Scania AB, MAN Truck & Bus and Volkswagen Truck & Bus in the TRATON GROUP, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. To learn more, visit www.International.com.

ABOUT PLUSAI

PlusAI is an artificial intelligence company pioneering AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous trucks. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in the United States and Europe, PlusAI was named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Partners including TRATON GROUP’s Scania, MAN, and International brands, Hyundai Motor Company, Iveco Group, Bosch, and DSV are working with PlusAI to accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous trucks. PlusAI announced in June 2025 that it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ: CCIX). For more information, visit www.plus.ai or follow PlusAI on LinkedIn and YouTube.

