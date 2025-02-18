Intel Stock In Focus As Broadcom, TSMC Reportedly Eye Parts Of Iconic Chipmaker: Retail Sentiment Stays Extremely Bullish

Intel could be split in two, with Broadcom and TSMC acquiring parts of the company, likely ending the 57-year-old iconic chipmaker’s legacy.

Shares of Intel Corp. (INTC) are in focus ahead of the market open on Tuesday as peers Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) are reportedly weighing buying parts of the beleaguered chip maker.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, TSMC is considering buying Intel’s chip manufacturing plants. This is after analysts at Baird noted chatter about TSMC exploring the possibility of sending its engineers to Intel’s fabrication facilities to make them viable.

On the other hand, Broadcom is reportedly eyeing Intel’s chip design and marketing business.

The Trump administration is reportedly involved in discussions about Intel’s fate, although it could oppose a deal that gives a foreign entity control over the chipmaker’s business.

Under former CEO Pat Gelsinger, Intel had begun separating its foundry business from the rest of the company. This could make it easier for potential acquirers or joint ventures to strike a deal for Intel’s foundry or other parts of the business in the future.

If these deals come to fruition, Intel’s business could be divided into two, likely ending the chipmaker’s 57-year legacy.

Intel’s stock has been on a tear since earlier this month – it has rallied nearly 24% since Feb. 9, and Vice President JD Vance’s speech in support of U.S.-made artificial intelligence (AI) technology sent the stock soaring.

Over the past six months, Intel’s stock price has gained nearly 10%.

