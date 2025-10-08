The Panther Lake chips are expected to be available in early 2026 and will use 30% less energy than the previous generation chips, offering a 50% performance boost in terms of data crunching.

Intel Corp. (INTC) is reportedly set to announce the technical details of its upcoming high-end mobile processor, codenamed Panther Lake, at an event on Thursday. The chipmaker’s shares showed a muted reaction to the report in overnight trading.

The new Panther Lake chips will be manufactured using Intel’s next-generation 18A manufacturing process, marking the first high-volume product to use the method, Reuters reported, citing sources briefed on the matter. These chips would be mainly used in high-end laptops.

The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker has reportedly invested billions of dollars into the project to regain the market share it has ceded to rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in the category. The previous generation Lunar Lake was primarily built by Taiwanese foundry TSMC (TSM).

Intel has embarked on a turnaround exercise after a series of product missteps and execution issues left the once-iconic American chipmaker lagging its rivals. These initiatives included trimming of jobs and slowing down investments into foundry operations. The company also mobilized much-needed funding in the form of investments from the U.S. government as well as public companies such as SoftBank and Nvidia.

Buoyed by the developments, Intel’s stock has gained over 85% this year, outperforming the broader market, the tech sector, and the semiconductor industry. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Intel remained ‘bullish’ as of late Tuesday, and the message volume on the Intel stream remained ‘high.’

The Reuters report also noted that Intel has left no stone unturned in making the product a success, including providing hours of technical briefings and factory tours in Arizona for industry analysts. The company reportedly offered detailed explanations of the graphics and central processor cores, as well as its media engine. It also showcased a redesigned artificial intelligence (AI) engine.

The Panther Lake chips are expected to be available in early 2026 and will use 30% less energy than the previous generation chips, offering a 50% performance boost in terms of data crunching.

