Intel completed the sale of over 214 million of its common shares to Nvidia for $23.28 each, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Intel Corp. (INTC) announced on Monday that it has completed a privately negotiated share sale to Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), generating $5 billion in cash and reinforcing collaboration between the two chipmakers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In September, Nvidia had committed to investing $5 billion in Intel stock and to co-develop multiple lines of data center and PC technologies, aiming to advance AI.

Details Of The Transaction

Intel completed the sale of over 214 million of its common shares to Nvidia at a price of $23.28 each, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The funds were received in cash, and the arrangement was executed under a Securities Purchase Agreement, initially signed in mid-September 2025.

Intel stock inched 0.5% higher in Monday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<