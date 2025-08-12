U.S. equities edged up in Monday’s midday trade as Wall Street parsed through the latest earnings and investors awaited the release of the CPI report to get a cue on the Federal Reserve’s rate path.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, edged up by 0.02% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, rose 0.13%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Monday’s midday trade:

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Intel shares traded more than 4% higher by Monday afternoon. CEO Lip-Bu Tan is scheduled to meet President Trump at the White House, after the President called for Tan’s resignation over “highly conflicted” ties to Chinese firms.

INTC stock is up 4% year-to-date.

C3 AI Inc. (AI)

C3 AI shares plunged more than 23% on Monday after the company’s sales in the first quarter (Q1) fell on a year-on-year basis, with CEO Thomas Siebel calling the preliminary results “completely unacceptable.”

AI stock is down 51% year-to-date.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (BMNR)

BitMine shares surged more than 21% on Monday after the company announced an increase in its Ethereum (ETH) holdings from 833,137 to 1.15 million tokens.

BitMine holds the largest Ethereum treasury, with its holdings now valued at $4.96 billion.

BMNR stock is up 696% year-to-date.

Monday.Com Ltd. (MNDY)

Monday.Com shares plummeted by nearly 26% in Monday’s midday trade after its co-founder and co-CEO, Roy Mann, said the company is witnessing some softness due to Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google’s algorithm.

Monday.Com reported an operating loss of $11.5 million in the second quarter (Q2), compared to a profit of $1.8 million during the year-ago period.

MNDY stock is down 22% year-to-date.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

AMC shares gained over 3% in Monday’s midday trade after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) results. AMC’s revenue stood at $1.4 billion during the quarter, compared to $1.35 billion expected by Wall Street, according to Stocktwits data.

AMC stock is down 24% year-to-date.

