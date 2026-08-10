Intel said the net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures and working capital.

Intel pointed to several emerging areas, including physical AI, purpose-built silicon, advanced packaging and external wafers, as significant growth opportunities.

The company said the raise is intended to help it pursue growth opportunities while maintaining a strong balance sheet and its commitment to an investment-grade rating.

Intel also said that underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $2.25 billion worth of shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

Shares of Intel Corp. (INTC) are in focus on Monday after the chipmaker announced a proposed offering of its common stock worth $15 billion.

Intel said the net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures and working capital.

Intel shares were down nearly 4% in Monday’s pre-market trade. INTC was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

INTC Points To Strong AI Compute Demand

Intel said customers continue to signal a “strong and sustainable demand environment,” driven by unprecedented investment in AI compute.

The chipmaker pointed to several emerging areas, including physical AI, purpose-built silicon, advanced packaging and external wafers, as significant growth opportunities.

The company said the raise is intended to help it pursue growth opportunities while maintaining a strong balance sheet and its commitment to an investment-grade rating.

Intel also said that underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $2.25 billion worth of shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

INTC Raises 2026 Capex Outlook Above $20B

The stock offering comes as Intel significantly ramps up its capital spending plans amid stronger customer demand. During the company’s second-quarter (Q2) earnings call, CFO David Zinsner said Intel now expects 2026 capital expenditures to exceed $20 billion.

Intel also expects 2027 capital expenditures to be “significantly above” 2026 levels, with the vast majority of spending going toward its U.S. network. Zinsner said the increased investment is a “signal of our confidence in customers across all of our business units,” with the company putting capacity in place in anticipation of demand over the next several years.

The spending will be broad-based, including advanced packaging, although Zinsner said it will be skewed toward front-end manufacturing because fabs are significantly more expensive to build than packaging facilities.

“We feel very confident, particularly in places where we've gotten long-term agreements, that we now have the signal to be able to forecast out what the outlook looks like for the next few years in terms of demand, we're putting forth the capacity in anticipation of that across all of our businesses,” Zinsner said.

INTC CEO Says AI Demand Is Outpacing Supply

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said during the call that AI demand is outpacing supply. He added that demand remains particularly strong for agentic AI and inference workloads, with Intel’s biggest challenge currently being how quickly it can expand supply to meet customer requirements.

“The demand is strong,” Tan said, adding that Intel is focused on growing supply while continuing to improve the competitiveness of its server CPU roadmap.

He added that Intel is preparing upcoming products, including Clearwater Forest, Diamond Rapids, and Coral Rapids, as it looks to capture growing demand from data center customers.

What Retail Traders Think Of INTC Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Intel trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

INTC stock is up 175% year-to-date and 414% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 22% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 27%.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is up 126% during this period, while the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is up 100%.

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