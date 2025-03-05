Ingram Micro Stock Gains After Q4 Results Edge Past Expectations: Share Buyback Announced, But Retail Stays Bearish

However, the company’s gross margins came under pressure during Q4, which stood at 7.01%, compared to 7.52% in the year-ago period. It said this decline was a result of a shift towards lower-margin clients and regions.

Ingram Micro Stock Gains After Q4 Results Edge Past Expectations: Share Buyback Announced, But Retail Stays Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of Ingram Micro (INGM) gained in Tuesday’s regular trade, rising more than 1% and extended their run with gains of nearly 2% in the after-market session after the company’s fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations.

Ingram Micro reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92, narrowly edging past expectations of $0.91. Its revenue stood at $13.34 billion, ahead of consensus estimates of $13.21 billion.

Like other companies, Ingram Micro, too, witnessed a rise in revenue due to cloud demand.

“We are pleased with our Q4 performance where we saw a return to year-over-year revenue growth, driven by strong performance in Cloud and in Client and Endpoint Solutions,” said Paul Bay, Ingram Micro’s CEO.

However, the company’s gross margins came under pressure during Q4, which stood at 7.01%, compared to 7.52% in the year-ago period. It said this decline was a result of a shift towards lower-margin clients and regions, in addition to large enterprises, which typically yield lower margins.

Through fiscal year 2024, Ingram Micro repaid $483 million of its debt and posted a free cash flow of $443.3 million.

The company also authorized a share buyback plan of $75 million and declared a dividend of $0.07.

However, Ingram Micro’s Q1 EPS was below expectations – the company projected an EPS between $0.51 and $0.61, lower than the estimated $0.69. It guided for revenue in the range of $11.43 billion and $11.83 billion, while estimates peg it at $11.64 billion.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was not as upbeat, though, hovering in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

INGM retail sentiment.jpg INGM sentiment and message volume March 5, 2025, as of 12:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Ingram Micro’s stock has gained over 8% year-to-date, but its one-year performance shows a decline of 14.7%.

Data from FinChat shows an average price target of $27.69 for the Ingram Micro stock, implying an upside of 32% from Tuesday’s closing price.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

Labcorp Gains Citi Upgrade While Quest Diagnostics Faces Downgrade On Margin Concerns — Retail Sentiment Mixed

Labcorp Gains Citi Upgrade While Quest Diagnostics Faces Downgrade On Margin Concerns — Retail Sentiment Mixed

Shipbuilding Stocks Rise After-Hours As Trump Reportedly Plans To Revive Industry: Retail Completely On Board

Shipbuilding Stocks Rise After-Hours As Trump Reportedly Plans To Revive Industry: Retail Completely On Board

Recent Stories

Trump's purple tie signals unity, his Capitol speech draws battle lines ddr

Trump ditches signature red tie for purple — A symbolic shift or mere style choice?

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You'll be amazed to know NTI

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You’ll be amazed to know

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon