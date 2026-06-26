Wedbush initiated coverage of Infleqtion with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a price target of $20.

Wedbush analyst Antoine Legault argued the company is uniquely positioned in the rapidly evolving quantum technology market.

According to Legault, Infleqtion is the only publicly traded company commercializing the entire neutral-atom technology stack.

Legault added that Infleqtion offers investors one of the most compelling ways to gain exposure to the quantum computing theme, citing its broad technology portfolio and commercialization strategy.

Infleqtion Inc. (INFQ) got fresh backing from Wall Street following President Donald Trump’s latest quantum technology push earlier this week.

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According to TheFly, Wedbush initiated coverage of Infleqtion with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a price target of $20, implying an upside potential of 56% from Thursday’s closing price.

Infleqtion shares were up nearly 2% in Friday’s pre-market trade. INFQ was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Why Wedbush Is Bullish On INFQ

Wedbush analyst Antoine Legault highlighted that the company is uniquely positioned in the rapidly evolving quantum technology market.

According to Legault, Infleqtion is the only publicly traded company commercializing the entire neutral-atom technology stack, from quantum computing and sensing to software, using a single, shared technology platform. He said that this integrated approach differentiates the company from many of its peers, which tend to focus on just one segment of the quantum ecosystem.

Legault added that Infleqtion offers investors one of the most compelling ways to gain exposure to the quantum computing theme, citing its broad technology portfolio and commercialization strategy.

Trump's Quantum Push

Infleqtion has also been in the spotlight this week after President Donald Trump signed two executive orders aimed at accelerating U.S. leadership in quantum technologies while strengthening the nation's defenses against future cyber threats posed by quantum computing.

The first order directs federal agencies to accelerate the adoption of post-quantum cryptography across government systems and critical infrastructure, warning that adversaries could steal encrypted data today and decrypt it in the future using powerful quantum computers.

The second executive order outlines a broader strategy to accelerate quantum commercialization through expanded public-private partnerships, investment in quantum computing, sensing and networking, stronger domestic supply chains, workforce development, and enhanced technology protections.

Infleqtion welcomed the executive orders, with CEO Matthew Kinsella attending the White House signing ceremony. The company said the measures underscore the growing importance of quantum technologies for national security, scientific research and commercial applications.

It also highlighted its proposed $100 million award from the U.S. Department of Commerce to advance large-scale neutral-atom quantum computers.

INFQ Launches America’s Quantum Space Initiative

Earlier this week, Infleqtion launched America's Quantum Space Initiative, a coalition aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of quantum technologies for future space systems. Founding members include Voyager Technologies, Armada, Monarch Quantum and the University of Colorado Boulder, with the initiative designed to foster collaboration across industry, academia and government.

The company said the effort will focus on advancing quantum-enabled capabilities such as sensing, timing, navigation, communications and computing for commercial, civil and defense space applications. Participants also plan to establish a Quantum Space Hub to help move quantum technologies from research projects to operational space systems.

Infleqtion said the initiative builds on its existing space-related work, including contributions to NASA's Cold Atom Laboratory aboard the International Space Station and its role in NASA's Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder mission, which is expected to become the world's first quantum gravity sensor in space.

What Retail Traders Think Of INFQ Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Infleqtion trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

INFQ stock is down 10% year-to-date. The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is up 78% over the past 12 months, while the WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM) is up 22%.

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