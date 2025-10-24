₹18,000 crore buyback point to strong fundamentals and investor trust.

Promoters opting out of the buyback may improve retail entitlement ratios.

Technical charts hint at a possible bullish breakout if key resistance levels are crossed.

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, has announced its biggest share buyback proposal to date. Infosys’ shares have gained 5% this week ahead of its ₹18,000 crore buyback. The record date has not been announced yet.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Infosys Buyback Details

Infosys plans to repurchase up to 10 crore equity shares at ₹1,800 each, representing 2.41% of its total paid-up equity. Founders and promoters, including Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, and Nandan Nilekan,i have chosen not to participate.

SEBI-registered analyst A&Y Market Research noted that this move reflected a vote of confidence in the company’s long-term growth. This increases the entitlement ratio for retail investors, giving them a better chance to benefit from the buyback premium.

During a share buyback, a company purchases its own shares back from existing shareholders.

What This Means For Investors

A&Y Market Research said this sparks a positive short-term sentiment as the buyback and promoter opt-out signal strong fundamentals and shareholder-friendly policies.

Over the long term, promoters retaining their stake suggests confidence in future growth, especially in a competitive IT services landscape. With promoters stepping aside, retail investors may see better participation in the buyback, potentially locking in gains at a premium.

Infosys: Technical Outlook

Infosys stock is currently trading rangebound and has faced rejection near the ₹1,539 resistance level.

They identified next resistance at ₹1,632 (double bottom neckline), with support at ₹1,427. A breakout above ₹1,539 could open the path to ₹1,632, and if the stock crosses ₹1,632, it may signal a trend reversal with further upside potential.

A&Y Market Research advised investors to closely watch the price action around these levels, consider buying on a breakout above ₹1,539 with a target of ₹1,632, and stay prepared for a possible shift in trend should the price move beyond ₹1,632.

What Is The Retail Mood On Stocktwits?

Data on Stocktwits showed that retail sentiment has stayed ‘bullish’ since its Q2 earnings report earlier this month.

Infosys sentiment and message volume on Oct 24 as of 1:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Infosys’ shares have declined 19% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<