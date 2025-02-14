Informatica Stock Plunges To Nearly 2-Year Low On Disappointing Q4 Revenue, Downbeat Guidance: Retail Sees Buying Opportunity
Shares of Informatica, Inc. (INFA), an artificial intelligence (AI)- powered enterprise cloud data management platform provider, slumped in premarket trading on Friday after the company's big fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter revenue miss and subpar guidance.
The Redwood City, California-based company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41, up from $0.32 earned a year ago and exceeding the $0.37 consensus estimate.
Quarterly revenue fell 3.8% year over year (YoY) to $428.3 million, missing the $456.71 million consensus estimate and the $448 million to $468 million guidance. The company noted if not for a positive currency impact, the top line would have declined by 4.1%.
The company attributed the subpar revenue performance to three factors which include:
- Lower upfront self-managed subscription license revenue due to lower renewal rates
- Lower average duration of these self-managed subscription renewals further reducing up-front recognized revenue
- Strategy to shift more of customers’ implementation and support work to its professional service partners
- Forex-related revenue headwinds compared to its forecast
Informatica said its subscription revenue fell 2% YoY to $297.4 million despite cloud subscription revenue rising 33%. Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbed 17% to $1.27 billion, versus the guided range of $1.265 billion to $1.299 billion.
The company’s adjusted operating income was $162.3 million, compared to the guidance of $162 million to 182 million. The non-GAAP operating margin rose 150 basis points to 37.9%.
Informatica CEO Amit Walia said, “Although we encountered unexpected headwinds in the fourth quarter, we're entering 2025 with strong fundamentals and clear line of sight to reaching $1 billion in Cloud Subscription ARR by the end of the year."
Looking ahead, the company expects revenue of $380 million to $400 million, for the first quarter and $1.670 billion to $1.720 billion for fiscal year 2025.
Analysts, on average, expect $408.83 million and $1.74 billion, respectively.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Informatica stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (97/100), with the message volume at an ‘extremely high’ level.INFA sentiment and message volume February 14, premarket as of 5:39 am ET | Source: Stocktwits
A retail watcher said the stock is way oversold.
In premarket trading, Informatica stock plunged 35.40% to $16.26, the lowest level since late May 2023. If the premarket losses carry over to the regular session, the stock is on track to experience the biggest one-day loss in three years.
The stock has lost about 3% so far this year.
