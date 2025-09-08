The stock bounced back from last week’s 52-week low, with SEBI-registered analysts highlighting fresh reversal signals, stronger support at ₹312, and improving momentum indicators.

Indus Towers shares extended gains into Monday, rising 1.3% after a filing on the NSE showed that promoter Bharti Airtel bought 68.74 lakh shares, or about 0.26% of the tower operator’s outstanding equity, through the open market.

At the end of the June quarter, promoters held a 50% stake in the company.

Rebound From 52-Week Low

SEBI-registered analyst Akhilesh Jat noted that Indus Towers stock surged 4.12% on Friday, snapping a three-day losing streak.

Despite this rebound, the stock ended the week in the red, marking its second straight weekly decline. Prices recovered nearly 9.3% from the weekly low, signaling strong buying interest at lower levels.

He added that market buzz linked the rebound to reports of promoter Bharti Airtel acquiring shares, supporting sentiment.

Early Reversal Signals

SEBI-registered analyst Pradeep Carpenter observed that Indus Towers has corrected sharply by over 25% from its July highs, pressured by sectoral weakness and receivables concerns linked to Vodafone Idea.

He said the stock has found strong support at ₹312 and is showing early reversal signals, with relative strength index (RSI) divergence pointing to improving momentum.

He noted that a breakout above ₹340 could open upside targets at ₹357 and ₹371, with a strict stop loss at ₹312.

Key Levels To Watch

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal said that last week, Indus Towers witnessed a consistent decline but showed strong recovery momentum on Friday, offsetting much of the earlier weakness.

He highlighted that the stock is facing resistance near ₹340, while ₹320 is emerging as a strong support level.

According to him, if momentum continues, the stock could move toward the ₹355–₹360 levels in the short term, while the broader trend remains sideways-to-bearish below the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

Sector And Dividend Concerns

Indus Towers shares had declined earlier last week after the board approved a foray into African markets, including Uganda, Nigeria, and Zambia, raising investor concerns about dividend payouts as cash was allocated toward expansion.

The company has not declared dividends since May 2022, citing delayed payments from Vodafone Idea.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Indus Towers’ stock has declined 0.7% so far in 2025.

