Broader markets outperformed slightly, while retail sentiment turned bearish.

Indian markets opened mildly higher on Wednesday, with early trade showing signs of consolidation near key resistance levels as the Nifty hovers around 25,100.

As of 9:30 a.m. IST, the Nifty 50 climbed 25 points to 25,129, while the Sensex was up 82 points to 82,474.

Broader markets remained resilient, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices gaining 0.2% each.

Nifty media and oil & gas led sectoral gains on Wednesday, up 0.7% and 0.6% respectively, while PSU banks and FMCG indices lagged, slipping 0.2% and 0.4%.

Analysts suggest traders stay cautious as the Nifty hovers near key levels. Low volatility and falling option premiums indicate limited directional momentum ahead of expiry.

The retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’.

CreditAccess Grameen rose 3.6% after securing a $100 million multi-currency syndicated social loan facility under the RBI's automatic ECB route.

Kaynes Technology gained 1.3% following news that its subsidiary, Kaynes Semicon, signed an asset purchase agreement with Japan's Fujitsu General Electronics.

Aditya Birla Capital also added 1.3% amid reports that Jomei Investments (Advent International) is likely to offload a 1.4% stake via block deals worth around ₹856 crore.

Sonata Software edged up 0.3% after announcing a three-year strategic partnership with IISc’s FSID to advance AI and emerging tech innovation.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki slipped 0.1% as reports suggested delays in the commercial launch of the e-Vitara due to a rare earth magnet shortage and trimmed FY26 production estimates.

From a technical standpoint, SEBI-registered analysts on Stocktwits shared the trade setup.

Mayank Singh Chandel highlighted 25,200 as a strong resistance and 25,100 as a key make-or-break level, advising traders to avoid aggressive directional trades unless the index breaks above 25,200 or below 24,950.

Ketan Mittal also flagged 25,200 as resistance and pegged support at 25,050, noting the index is currently trading within a tight channel.

Meanwhile, Ashish Kyal said a break above 25,170 could resume the uptrend toward 25,280, while 24,890 remains a crucial support.

Prabhat Mittal placed Nifty support at 24,880 and resistance at 25,220, while for Bank Nifty, he pegged support at 56,000 and resistance at 56,950.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a trade deal with China reached in London could ease restrictions on rare earths and magnets.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<