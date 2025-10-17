A White House official has said Indian refiners are cutting Russian oil imports by half after discussions between Prime Minister Modi and U.S. President Trump.

A White House official has reportedly said that Indian refiners are already cutting Russian oil imports by 50%, following productive trade talks between the two countries.

This comes after US President Donald Trump’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would soon stop buying Russian oil.

“So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.” Trump told reporters during a White House event.

India, on the other hand, has reiterated its position that the energy policy remains guided by the dual objectives of ensuring price stability and securing a reliable supply.

“It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective,” the foreign ministry statement said, without referencing Trump’s comments.

Data Shows Decreasing Russian Oil Imports

However, data indicate that India’s import of Russian crude has been declining, even if it remains the biggest exporter. India is the second-largest importer of Russian oil after China.

Between April and September 2025, India imported around 1.75 million barrels per day of Russian crude, which accounted for 36% of total oil imports, down from 40% a year earlier.

India’s reported reduction of Russian oil imports, while simultaneously increasing its purchase of US energy, could potentially ease the tensions between the two countries.

The relationship has been rocky ever since the Donald Trump-led administration imposed punitive tariffs totaling 50% on Indian exports to the U.S, after criticizing India’s role in funding the war between Russia and Ukraine by purchasing the deeply discounted Russian crude oil.

He had described the move as a punishment for India’s refusal to align with U.S. sanctions.

End Of The War On The Horizon?

US President Donald Trump announced that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest to work toward ending the “inglorious” Ukraine war, following what he called a “very productive” phone conversation.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Putin congratulated him on achieving “peace in the Middle East,” expressing hope that this success would aid negotiations to end the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

He confirmed that both sides will hold preparatory talks next week, led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Kremlin confirmed the call.

Trump is also set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House today to reportedly coordinate diplomatic efforts and military aid.

