Benchmark indices ended flat for a second straight session on Wednesday, marked by derivative expiry cues, a truncated trading week, and geopolitical unease at the India-Pakistan border.

The Nifty 50 ended above the 24,300 mark, while the Sensex closed at 80,242. Broader markets witnessed more selling, with the Nifty Midcap index ending nearly 1% lower.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the Nifty 50 remained ‘bullish.’

Nifty sentiment and message volume on April 30 as of 3:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Sectorally, real estate, select pharma, and auto stocks saw buying momentum, while PSU banks bore the brunt of selling pressure.

Despite a decent fourth-quarter (Q4) print, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv shares fell 5% each, dragging the financials pack.

On the other hand, Vishal Mega Mart stock hit a 10% upper circuit following its Q4 results.

Meanwhile, Ceat shares surged 8% as investors cheered its sustained revenue momentum and improved operational efficiency.

SBI ended 3% lower ahead of its board meeting on May 3, where fundraising and earnings are on the agenda.

Globally, sentiment remains positive ahead of big U.S. tech earnings due later on Wednesday. European markets traded higher, while Dow Futures pointed to a cautious start on Wall Street.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<