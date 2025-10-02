CEO Steven Lydeamore stated that while Travelan is imported into the U.S. from Australia, it is not a pharmaceutical product but a dietary supplement, and is therefore not expected to be impacted by U.S. pharmaceutical tariffs.

Immuron (IMRN) CEO Steven Lydeamore stated in a letter to shareholders on Thursday that the company does not anticipate any material impact from the recently announced U.S. tariffs on pharmaceutical products.

Nasdaq-listed shares of Immuron rallied 8% on Thursday morning following the news. The CEO stated that while Travelan is imported into the U.S. from Australia, it is not a pharmaceutical product but a dietary supplement, and is therefore not expected to be impacted by U.S. pharmaceutical tariffs.

The Australia-based company also said that it is on track to exceed FY24 first-quarter (Q1) sales. The company is slated to report its Q1 FY25 sales in mid-October.

Immuron has three therapeutic products under development, including IMM-124E, also known as Travelan, for traveler’s diarrhea. The company stated that it continues to expect trial results for this candidate in October 2025.

“It is hoped that this trial will enable Travelan to be recommended in traveler’s diarrhea guidelines, thereby increasing its market potential,” the company said.

As for IMM-529, which is under development for Clostridioides difficile infection, Immuron stated that it is progressing with an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate clinical development by mid-October. According to Immuron, the IMM-529 market in the U.S. is expected to reach peak revenues of approximately $400 million.

The company has also advanced the launch of ProIBS, a medical product for treating symptoms related to Irritable Bowel Syndrome, to the fourth quarter from its previous estimate of Q1 2026. Immuron now anticipates a limited launch in Q4, with a full launch in Q1 2026.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IMRN stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume improved from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

IMRN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:28 p.m. ET on Oct. 02, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user applauded the company’s updates.

IMRN stock is up 22% this year but down approximately 24% over the past 12 months.

