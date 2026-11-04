ImmunityBio said Accord Healthcare will provide commercial expertise and market access support for Anktiva in Europe.

Uniphar will offer supply chain and distribution services across Europe.

Wall Street expects Q3 revenue of $59.2 million and a loss of 0.08 per share, according to Fiscal.ai.

Anktiva received conditional approval by the European Commission in February 2026, covering all 27 EU countries, along with Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) clocked a major milestone in its European expansion on Wednesday, after the biotech firm said the first patients in Europe received its bladder cancer treatment, Anktiva, in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG).

Shares of IBRX traded 1% higher at the time of writing.

First Patients Treated In Germany And Austria

The first treatments were administered in Germany and Austria for patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors. BCG is a standard treatment that helps the immune system fight cancer, but some patients do not respond to it.

The milestone follows the European Commission’s conditional approval in February 2026, covering all 27 EU countries, as well as Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

Accord Healthcare will provide commercial expertise and market access support, while Uniphar will offer supply chain and distribution services for Anktiva across Europe, ImmunityBio said.

Anktiva is expected to be a crucial therapy for a disease the company believes is a “significant unmet need” in the European Union. ImmunityBio estimates more than 200,000 new bladder cancer cases were diagnosed in the region in 2025, with about 75% involving NMIBC.

Phase 3 QUILT-2.005 Topline Results Imminent

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded Anktiva’s approval to include patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC who have papillary tumors without CIS.

More recently, ImmunityBio completed the database lock for its Phase 3 QUILT-2.005 trial, which involved 366 patients who had not previously received BCG therapy. The company expects topline results this month and plans to seek FDA approval for the expanded use in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026.

Retail’s Take On IBRX

Retail sentiment surrounding IBRX on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user said the update is a great opening act for the company’s third-quarter (Q3) results.

View this Stocktwits post

While the exact date is unknown, ImmunityBio is expected to report its Q3 results sometime this week, with investors closely watching Anktiva sales. Wall Street expects Q3 revenue of $59.2 million and a loss of 0.08 per share, according to Fiscal.ai. The company posted a 92% revenue surge last quarter.

IBRX shares have gained more than 320% so far in 2026, bringing it among the top-performing biotech names.

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