Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) jumped 28% on Thursday after the company said that it expects net product revenue of approximately $38.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, more than five times the revenue it reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report revenue of $35.99 million for the period, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

ImmunityBio’s revenue growth in the quarter was spurred by the accelerating adoption for Anktiva, CEO Richard Adcock said. Anktiva is an FDA-approved immunotherapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Anktiva Momentum Builds

The company said that the Anktiva’s sales momentum “continues to trend upward.” For full year 2025, the company expects net product revenue of approximately $113.0 million, marking 700% increase year-over-year.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Saudi Food and Drug Authority approved ANKTIVA in combination with the BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guérin) vaccine to treat adults with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ. The agency also approved Anktiva in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, marking the company’s first global approval for the indication.

ImmunityBio added on Thursday that it ended the quarter with an estimated $242.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2025.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IBRX stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said that they now see the stock price breaching the $4 threshold over strong revenue growth and cash on hand. They added that the approvals by the Saudi FDA is a “real catalyst.”

IBRX stock has gained 62% over the past 12 months.

