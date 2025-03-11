IBM’s Legal Momentum Continues With Supreme Court Victory Over BMC, But Retail Sentiment Is Cooling

The latest triumph comes after IBM secured a legal win on Monday in the U.K. against U.S. tech entrepreneur John Moores and his firm, LzLabs, over allegations of trade secret theft.

IBM’s Legal Momentum Continues With Supreme Court Victory Over BMC, But Retail Sentiment Is Cooling
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) edged higher in pre-market trade on Tuesday after reaching an all-time high in the previous session, even as broader markets struggled.

The stock’s resilience follows back-to-back courtroom victories. 

Late Monday, IBM scored a legal victory in the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to reinstate a $1.6 billion award against the company in a case brought by BMC Software, which is owned by KKR & Co. 

BMC accused IBM of breaching a licensing agreement by replacing BMC’s software with its own while servicing their mutual client, AT&T.

In 2022, a Texas federal court ruled in favor of BMC, awarding over $1.6 billion in damages.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit overturned the lower court's ruling in 2024, stating that AT&T independently chose to switch from BMC's software to IBM's, thus absolving IBM of wrongdoing.

It said that IBM was within its rights to make the software swap if AT&T requested it. BMC argued that the decision gave IBM undue control over its software, while IBM maintained that the dispute involved state law and did not warrant a Supreme Court review. 

Now, the Supreme Court justices, without comment, refused to hear BMC’s appeal.

This comes after IBM secured another legal win on Monday in the U.K. against U.S. tech entrepreneur John Moores and his firm, LzLabs, over allegations of trade secret theft. 

The ruling largely favored IBM, with the court finding that LzLabs and Moores unlawfully procured breaches of IBM’s software license.

Screenshot 2025-03-07 095930.png

Despite IBM’s legal victories, retail sentiment around IBM’s stock moved lower to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago, as chatter increased slightly.

One user predicted IBM’s stock would fall below $200.

IBM shares have climbed over 30% over the past year and are up over 15% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: IBM’s Stock Hits Record High As Retail Traders Cheer Trade Secrets Lawsuit Win

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Southwest Airlines Stock Surges As Company Decides To Charge Passengers To Check Bags – Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

Southwest Airlines Stock Surges As Company Decides To Charge Passengers To Check Bags – Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

Nucor, Steel Dynamics Stocks Gain As Trump Doubles Tariffs On Canadian Steel, Aluminum – Retail Remains Bullish

Nucor, Steel Dynamics Stocks Gain As Trump Doubles Tariffs On Canadian Steel, Aluminum – Retail Remains Bullish

Verizon, AT&T Stocks Slide After Telecom Giants Signal Near-Term Softness Amid Competitive Headwinds: Retail’s Divided

Verizon, AT&T Stocks Slide After Telecom Giants Signal Near-Term Softness Amid Competitive Headwinds: Retail’s Divided

Reddit Analyst Says Beaten-Down Stock ‘Extremely Attractive’ But Retail Sees No Light At End Of Tunnel

Reddit Analyst Says Beaten-Down Stock ‘Extremely Attractive’ But Retail Sees No Light At End Of Tunnel

Ethereum Eyes A Comeback, But ETF Outflows And Market Uncertainty Keep Traders On Edge

Ethereum Eyes A Comeback, But ETF Outflows And Market Uncertainty Keep Traders On Edge

Recent Stories

Sara Tendulkar Glamorous Red Car Ride Photos on Instagram snt

Sara Tendulkar's Glamorous Red Car Ride: 5 Stunning Photos

A tongue-in-cheek farewell: Justin Trudeau exits Parliament with chair in tow, marking end of his tenure ddr

A tongue-in-cheek farewell: Justin Trudeau exits Parliament with chair in tow, marking end of his tenure

PCB lodges formal protest with ICC after its official was absent during Champions Trophy presentation ceremony HRD

PCB lodges formal protest with ICC after its official was absent during Champions Trophy presentation ceremony

Southwest Airlines Stock Surges As Company Decides To Charge Passengers To Check Bags – Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

Southwest Airlines Stock Surges As Company Decides To Charge Passengers To Check Bags – Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

Nucor, Steel Dynamics Stocks Gain As Trump Doubles Tariffs On Canadian Steel, Aluminum – Retail Remains Bullish

Nucor, Steel Dynamics Stocks Gain As Trump Doubles Tariffs On Canadian Steel, Aluminum – Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon