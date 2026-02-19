IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said that the agency had discussed proposals with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for the inspection of the sites that were bombed by the U.S. and Israel in June 2025.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Thursday reportedly warned that the window for Iran to strike a nuclear deal is at risk of closing.

According to a Bloomberg report, the IAEA chief said that the agency had discussed proposals with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for the inspection of the sites that were bombed by the U.S. and Israel in June 2025.

“There is not much time, but we are working on something concrete. There are a couple of solutions the IAEA has proposed,” Grossi said.

This comes amid President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran of consequences over failure to reach a deal.

“I don’t think they want the consequences of not making a deal. They want to make a deal,” President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, while adding that he hopes Iran will be more reasonable.

