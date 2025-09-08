The analyst pointed to GST 2.0 tax reforms, a growing EV and hybrid lineup, and strong financial performance as key drivers for Hyundai Motor India’s long-term growth.

Hyundai Motor India, the nation’s second-largest carmaker and a subsidiary of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor, has been rising gradually since its listing in 2025.

SEBI-registered analyst Pradeep Carpenter said that the stock has been gaining ground, riding on strong sales and healthy earnings. Hyundai now holds a market share of more than 15% in the passenger vehicle (PV) industry in India, primarily due to SUVs such as the Creta, Venue, and Alcazar.

Its electric vehicles, including the Ioniq 5 and Kona, have also been gaining traction.

The financials also look robust with increasing revenue, margins improving with a higher mix of models in the premium space, rising exports to more than 80 countries, healthy cash flow and low debt, he added.

Policy Tailwinds From GST 2.0

According to Carpenter, Hyundai is a direct beneficiary of GST 2.0, which rationalizes taxes and lowers costs for auto companies.

SUVs and EVs — Hyundai’s strongest categories — gain the most, with reduced GST rates on EVs aiding adoption and bolstering the company’s green mobility strategy.

Growth Drivers Ahead

Carpenter noted Hyundai’s intensified efforts on EVs and hybrids and a rapidly expanding premium portfolio, including the Creta facelift and Tucson.

He also said that policy support with GST 2.0 and green mobility incentives will boost demand and aid the company in being well-poised for the long run.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, Carpenter said Hyundai is showing a bullish triangle continuation pattern on daily charts, trading above both 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), with relative strength index (RSI) above 50, sustaining bullish momentum.

The stock also trades above the weekly central pivot range (CPR), reflecting strong near-term support. He identified a buy trigger at ₹2,565, with a potential rally toward ₹ 2,850 or higher if the breakout is confirmed.

The stop loss level is ₹2,400. Carpenter concluded that Hyundai offers “the perfect blend of fundamentals and technicals,” making it a strong candidate for medium-to-long-term investment as well as a trading opportunity.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid high’ message volume.

Hyundai Motor India’s stock has risen 44% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<