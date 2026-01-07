The footage highlights Hyundai’s progress in moving humanoid robotics into real manufacturing environments ahead of its CES 2026 showcase.

Shares of Hyundai Motor Group jumped nearly 3% in South Korea on Monday after the automaker said it will outline strategies to accelerate the commercialization of AI robotics at CES 2026, following a factory demonstration of its next-generation Atlas humanoid robot performing autonomous tasks.

Hyundai Bets On Factory AI

The move comes after Hyundai’s robotics unit Boston Dynamics appeared in footage aired on 60 Minutes over the weekend, showing its Atlas humanoid robot operating inside a Hyundai car factory. In the segment, Atlas was seen autonomously sorting roof racks during a live demonstration, marking the first time the robot has been shown performing real production work outside a lab setting.

Boston Dynamics, which 80% owned by Hyundai Motor, is set to formally unveil its next-generation electric Atlas humanoid robot at CES 2026, where Hyundai Motor plans to outline how it intends to scale AI-powered robotics across its manufacturing operations. The debut is expected to showcase how Atlas is moving beyond research and into practical, factory-based roles.

Hyundai is using this year’s CES to mark a shift in focus. After emphasizing software-driven vehicles at CES 2024, the automaker is now spotlighting AI and robotics, positioning robots as the backbone of more intelligent factories and a long-term strategy for industrial automation, particularly in handling repetitive and hazardous tasks.

Physical AI Takes Center Stage At CES 2026

CES 2026 will run for four days beginning Tuesday in Las Vegas, with a focus on physical AI as companies showcase how they are being embedded into real-world products and manufacturing systems.

Hyundai’s participation will extend beyond robotics, with affiliates Hyundai Wia set to unveil an AI-enabled HVAC system that adjusts temperature by seat, and Hyundai Mobis planning to present its next-generation cockpit technologies for global automakers.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, said in a post on X that the event reflects the start of a new phase in which companies are positioning to capitalize on an estimated $3 trillion to $4 trillion in global AI capital spending over the next three years.

Robotics Race Heats Up Among Global Automakers

Hyundai’s push into humanoid robotics comes amid intensifying competition among automakers investing heavily in AI and automation, as the industry increasingly looks beyond vehicles toward robotics and physical AI. In November, that broader race was underscored by public exchanges between Tesla and XPeng around humanoid robot capabilities.

The discussion followed a video shared by Elon Musk showing Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot, after which XPeng CEO He Xiaopeng said, “The robot that mastered the catwalk is built by a Chinese startup.” XPeng had unveiled its Iron humanoid robot at its 2025 AI Day, highlighting fluid movement and human-like posture.

Meanwhile, Tesla has been advancing its Optimus humanoid robot program. Musk has said Optimus prototypes are already operating autonomously inside Tesla offices and has described the project as one of the company’s most difficult engineering challenges.

The rally in Hyundai shares also drew commentary around valuations, after short seller Jim Chanos, founder of Kynikos Associates, wrote on X that Hyundai Motor’s Korean-listed stock trades at about 12 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), compared with an elevated 112 times EBITDA for Tesla in the trailing twelve months.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Hyundai was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume. Hyundai Motor’s Korean stock has risen 50% over the past 12 months, far outpacing Tesla’s 8.5% jump over the same period.

