The companies are co-developing five new vehicles, including an electric van for North America and multiple models for Central and South America, which are set to launch in 2028.

Hyundai Motor Company and General Motors said Tuesday that they are jointly developing five vehicles designed by both companies, with the first launches scheduled for 2028, targeting key segments in the Americas.

Four vehicles will be developed for the Central and South America (CSA) region, based on flexible platforms that allow for internal combustion or hybrid powertrains: a compact SUV, a car, a compact pickup, and a mid-size pickup.

Meanwhile, a battery electric commercial van is being co-developed for North America and is expected to be produced in the U.S. starting in 2028.

GM will take the lead on the mid-size truck platform, while Hyundai will lead on the compact vehicle and electric van, according to the companies. Interior and exterior designs will be developed separately to better suit each brand’s respective vehicles.

The joint vehicle sales volume is expected to reach more than 800,000 units per year when production is at scale, the automakers said.

“By partnering together, GM and Hyundai will bring more choice to our customers faster, and at lower cost,” said Shilpan Amin, GM’s global chief procurement and supply chain officer

In addition to the vehicle program, the companies will pursue joint sourcing efforts for materials, transport, and logistics for both regions. Other areas for potential joint operations include raw materials, components, and complex systems.

The companies also said they would look at joint efforts to source low-carbon emissions steel.

The five-vehicle program was agreed upon as part of a framework that the companies signed in September 2024.

Hyundai and GM will continue to evaluate more extensive cooperation in other areas such as joint development of propulsion systems, including internal combustion, hybrid, battery-electric, and hydrogen fuel cell.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for GM and ‘neutral’ for Hyundai, with both stocks seeing ‘extremely low’ message volume.

GM’s stock has risen 2.1% so far in 2025, while Hyundai’s U.S.-listed shares fell 1.9% over the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<