The expanded commitment is expected to generate 25,000 direct jobs by 2028, supported by projects ranging from a new steel mill in Louisiana to a robotics hub with an annual capacity of 30,000 units.

Hyundai Motor Group is stepping up its bet on the U.S., disclosing plans to pump $26 billion into the country over the next four years as it looks to expand in cars, steel, and robotics while creating tens of thousands of jobs.

The investment, which runs from 2025 through 2028, is an extra $5 billion on top of what Hyundai had already promised earlier this year.

The money will be used to build a new steel mill in Louisiana, help shore up U.S. supply chains, and ramp up Hyundai and Kia’s auto production capacity in America, as well as establish a robotics hub capable of producing 30,000 machines annually.

In total, the company stated that the projects will create 25,000 direct jobs by 2028.

Hyundai added that its U.S.-based tech affiliates, including Boston Dynamics in robotics and Motional in autonomous driving, will support the investment push. It is also deepening collaboration with American companies in areas such as artificial intelligence and future mobility technologies.

Earlier this month, Hyundai Motor Company and General Motors said they are jointly developing five new vehicles designed by both companies, with first launches scheduled for 2028.

The program will include four models for Central and South America, comprising a compact SUV, a car, a compact pickup, and a mid-size pickup, as well as a battery electric commercial van for North America, which will be produced in the U.S.

GM will lead the development of the mid-size truck platform, while Hyundai will lead the development of the compact vehicle and electric van. The automakers expect total annual sales of the new models they will develop under the agreement will exceed 800,000 units once volume production is achieved.

Hyundai Motor Group entered the US market in 1986 and has since invested over $20.5 billion.

