Hyperscale stocks fell more than 20% premarket after the company announced a $300 million at-the-market stock offering program.

Hyperscale Data will host a Wednesday call to outline a 590 MW AI data center pipeline across Michigan and Montana.

The company also unveiled a long-term vision for up to 750 MW of SMR nuclear capacity alongside robotics and embodied AI initiatives.

GPUS held 713.6 BTC, $40.2 million in cash, and 10,000 ounces of silver as of June 14, totaling about $87.1 million in assets.

Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) shares fell more than 20% in premarket trading on Monday after the company unveiled plans to discuss a potential 590-megawatt AI data center development pipeline spanning Michigan and Montana. The small-cap infrastructure player is looking to grow aggressively, but retail investors are concerned about execution and funding.

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Hyperscale will host a conference call on June 24 to discuss its AI data center strategy, including projects in Michigan and Montana, as well as its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury operations, Executive Chairman Milton “Todd” Ault III and Chief Executive Officer William Horne said in a company announcement.

The company said its Michigan AI campus is being built for up to 340 megawatts (MW) of capacity, while two sites in Montana could support an additional 250 MW, for a total of roughly 590 MW of potential AI infrastructure capacity.

GPUS stock was trading at $0.28 during pre-market trading hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around GPUS remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed in the ‘extremely high’ levels, rising 328% over the past 24 hours.

GPUS retail sentiment on Monday 22 as of 8:08 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Nuclear Power Vision Extends Beyond Current Projects

Hyperscale also laid out a longer-term vision beyond the near-term data center pipeline that includes up to 750 MW of small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear generation capacity in Montana, and robotics and embodied AI.

The conference call is the company’s latest effort to position itself as more than a Bitcoin treasury firm at a time when investors have been increasingly rewarding digital infrastructure and AI-related businesses.

As of last week, Hyperscale owned 713.5884 Bitcoin in its subsidiaries, Sentinum and Ault Capital Group (ACG). The holdings were valued at approximately $46.9 million, plus $40.2 million in cash and 10,000 ounces of silver. Those assets were worth an estimated $87.1 million, or 73.3% of the company's June 15 market capitalization, in aggregate. The company has also indicated plans to divest Ault Capital Group in the second quarter of 2027.

Dilution Concerns Remain

In mid-June, CEO William Horne bought 200,000 shares at $0.1688, while Ault and Ault & Company bought a combined 55,000 shares around $0.235 on June 12. Dilution at the corporate level outweighed those purchases. Hyperscale Data filed a $300 million at-the-market offering on June 18, just three weeks after terminating its prior ATM program and launching a $5 million buyback. A separate May 29 registration also allows the resale of up to 43 million Class A shares from convertible note conversions.

How Retail Traders Are Reacting?

Users questioned the bull case for a firm priced below $1 that is burdened with considerable debt, chronic unprofitability, and a long history of equity dilution.

One user said, the stock was “exceptionally risky because it is a highly volatile penny stock.”

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Others criticized the conference call announcement's excessively hedged phrasing, with one post citing the PR's use of words like "potential," "may," and "possible" to describe the Michigan AI capacity, Montana expansion, and SMR nuclear ambitions.

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