USDH, developed by Native Markets, is the first dollar-pegged token to make it through Hyperliquid’s validator-driven selection process.

Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin USDH, developed by Native Markets, officially started trading on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Early action looks steady but active, with around $2.3 million exchanged in the USDH/USDC pair since the market opened, according to data on CoinMarketCap. It showed that trading volume has increased by more than 37% since the stablecoin went live.

USDH is the first dollar-pegged token to make it through Hyperliquid’s validator-driven selection process. The token is built on HyperEVM and bridged across Hyperliquid’s stack. Native Markets beat out Paxos, Frax, Agora, and others in the vote earlier this month.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Tether CEO Confirms Targeting Up To $20B Fundraise, Valuation Could Rival OpenAI

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<