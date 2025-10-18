According to a Bloomberg report, sources indicated that discussions remain ongoing, with a formal announcement expected within the next few weeks.

Li Lin, founder of Huobi and chairman of Hong Kong-based Avenir Capital, is reportedly leading a new $1 billion Ethereum (ETH) trust, teaming up with some of Asia’s most influential early Ethereum investors.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, the initiative may involve acquiring a Nasdaq-listed company to structure the trust. Sources said the group has already secured roughly $1 billion in commitments, including about $200 million from Li’s Avenir Capital and $500 million from regional institutional investors such as HongShan Capital Group.

Li has reportedly partnered with Fenbushi Capital co-founder Shen Bo, HashKey Group CEO Xiao Feng, and Meitu founder Cai Wensheng to form a digital asset vehicle designed to accumulate and hold Ether. Sources indicated that discussions remain ongoing, with a formal announcement expected within the next few weeks.

The news comes amid a pullback in Ethereum’s price, which has fallen more than 3.5% in the last 24 hours amid rising U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns over the credit stability of regional U.S. banks. Ethereum was trading below $3,800, more than 22% below its August record high of roughly $4,900. Despite the recent decline, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter.

