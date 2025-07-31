The company posted a ₹2,732 crore profit in Q1 with 4% revenue and volume growth, while strong trading activity and recent product launches added to investor interest.

Hindustan Unilever rose nearly 3% on Thursday after the company reported a net profit of ₹2,732 crore for the first quarter, with revenue increasing 4% year-on-year to ₹15,931 crore. Domestic volume growth came in at 4%.

SEBI-registered research analyst Vijay Kumar Gupta highlighted strong bullish signals based on Ichimoku Cloud and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators.

Gupta noted the price is well above the cloud, with dynamic support in the ₹2,450–₹2,470 range and key resistance near ₹2,550–₹2,600. He added that a sustained breakout above this level would be a significant bullish signal.

He noted that momentum looks strong, with the MACD line holding above the signal line and the histogram still growing.

The stock is also comfortably trading above all key moving averages, from the 5-day to the 200-day.

Hindustan Unilever saw active trading as well, with more than 1.4 million shares changing hands, pushing its market cap to ₹5.7 lakh crore.

On the strategy front, HUL continues to push digital innovation and sustainability. The company is leveraging AI across its operations and expanding its clean energy footprint.

New launches include Dove’s Peptide Bond Strength range, Nexxus premium hair care, and Liquid I.V. in the growing supplements category.

Hindustan Unilever is also expanding into probiotics and rolling out its ‘Shikhar’ tech platform for India’s kirana stores.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Hindustan Unilever’s stock has risen 8.6% so far in 2025.

