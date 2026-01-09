Seventeen Republicans joined 213 Democrats to vote in favor of extending the Obamacare subsidies.

The House on Thursday voted to renew the Affordable Care Act subsidies in a three-year extension.

Seventeen Republicans joined 213 Democrats to vote in favor of extending the Obamacare subsidies after the Affordable Care Act’s tax credits expired at the end of 2025.

The bill, which passed 230-196, will now head to the Senate for further approval.

Previous Misses

The subsidy extension is likely to be shot down in the Senate. However, Thursday’s vote may pressure the upper chamber to come to a bipartisan agreement.

In December 2025, the Senate voted against a similar three-year extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits. The Obamacare tax credits were also a major factor that contributed to the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown in October 2025.

GOP leadership is against the extension of the subsidies since they believe the subsidies only benefit insurance companies.

“What we do here today will not be the end of the effort that is necessary, but we can begin the effort that is necessary and extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who led the effort, said before the final vote.

Earlier, the Congressional Budget Office forecast that the bill would hike America’s deficit by about $80.6 billion over the decade while also increasing the number of people under health insurance coverage by 100,000 in 2026, three million in 2027, four million in 2028, and 1.1 million in 2029.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Shares of insurance companies inched up in Thursday’s after-market trade.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) stock rose 1.6% after the announcement while CVS Health shares (CVS) gained 0.5%, and Molina Healthcare stock (MOH) was up over 2%.

Retail sentiment around UNH shares was in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around CVS shares and MOH shares was in ‘neutral’ territory over the same time.

UNH shares declined over 33% in the past year while CVS shares gained over 75% in the same time. MOH shares were down over 38% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.


